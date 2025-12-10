Lebanese-Iranian Relations: A Diplomatic Crossroads
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji declined an invitation to Tehran, suggesting neutral ground discussions with Iran. Raji emphasized Lebanon's readiness for constructive dialogue, with respect for sovereignty and non-interference. The issue of Hezbollah's arms remains a contentious point amid pressures for disarmament and redefining bilateral relations.
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji announced on Wednesday that he has declined an invitation to visit Tehran, suggesting instead that talks with Iran occur in a neutral third country. This development was reported by the Lebanese state news agency NNA.
Raji attributed his decision to unspecified 'current conditions,' emphasizing that it does not signify a rejection of dialogue with Iran. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had previously extended the invitation as part of efforts to discuss bilateral relations.
While indicating Lebanon's readiness to engage with Iran, Raji insisted on the principles of mutual respect, independence, and non-interference, indirectly referencing the contentious issue of Hezbollah's disarmament. This comes amid increasing calls for the group's arms to be placed under state control, following its weakened state post-conflict with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Ambitious Leap: A Quantum City Driving India's Technological Sovereignty
Canada's Digital Sovereignty Push: How AI Infrastructure Investments Drive Net-Zero and Global Competitiveness
Post Independence, Sardar Patel was backed by 28 persons, J L Nehru by two persons; yet Nehru became PM, this was vote chori: Amit Shah.
Adani Challenges 'Narrative Colonisation': A Call for India's Resource Sovereignty
Tanzania Braces for Unrest Amid Planned Protests on Independence Day