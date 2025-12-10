Lebanese-Iranian Relations: A Diplomatic Crossroads

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji announced on Wednesday that he has declined an invitation to visit Tehran, suggesting instead that talks with Iran occur in a neutral third country. This development was reported by the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

Raji attributed his decision to unspecified 'current conditions,' emphasizing that it does not signify a rejection of dialogue with Iran. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had previously extended the invitation as part of efforts to discuss bilateral relations.

While indicating Lebanon's readiness to engage with Iran, Raji insisted on the principles of mutual respect, independence, and non-interference, indirectly referencing the contentious issue of Hezbollah's disarmament. This comes amid increasing calls for the group's arms to be placed under state control, following its weakened state post-conflict with Israel.

