Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin speech awaited after Biden's Kyiv visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to make a speech on Tuesday setting out aims for the second year of his invasion of Ukraine, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden walked the streets of Kyiv promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. DIPLOMACY

* Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during the visit to Kyiv and said more sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies. Biden later arrived in Warsaw, television footage showed. * Biden is scheduled to meet in Warsaw with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, along with other leaders of countries on NATO's eastern flank. Biden and Duda will discuss reinforcing Poland's security and increasing the NATO presence in the country, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser said.

* China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang said, and he called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States. * China told the United States to keep out of its relationship with Russia, just as Beijing's top diplomat prepared for a visit to Moscow on Tuesday with proposals for a political settlement to the war.

* The United States and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy warned China against supporting Russia. Zelenskiy said doing so would bring on a world war. * Later, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that a world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in his county.

* Ukraine is hoping to clinch a multi-year support programme of at least $15 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after meeting International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva. * Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet on Thursday to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

* EU members are due to approve the 10th package of sanctions against Russia this week, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. * More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events, a British government statement said.

FIGHTING * Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite.

ANNIVERSARY * Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds, a year into war.

* Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for a long and draining war. * A year on from Russia's invasion, the country and its government have not just survived. They’ve fought back.

* Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on while Russia attacks * Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine

* Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin OPINION

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe * BREAKINGVIEWS-Ukraine yet to make defence a safe investor haven

