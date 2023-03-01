Left Menu

Light-hearted moments in UP Assembly as Adityanath, Shivpal Yadav engage in banter

Since you have moved ahead after going through struggle, you also know the cost of struggle. If you were really here, the picture would have been different, Adityanath said, pointing to the seat of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.At this, Shivpal Yadav stood up and said, Jab jago, tab savera, evoking more laughter from the House members.We were in touch with you for three years, he told Adityanath, who replied, We are still in touch.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 19:41 IST
Light-hearted moments in UP Assembly as Adityanath, Shivpal Yadav engage in banter
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav bantered in the state assembly on Wednesday over the ''injustice'' faced by the opposition leader when his nephew Akhilesh Yadav removed him from his cabinet.

It began with Adityanath mentioning the Bansagar scheme as he listed the achievements of his government while replying to the debate on the 2023-24 Budget.

Shivpal Yadav, who was the Public Works and Irrigation minister in the erstwhile SP government, interrupted him, saying, ''It was started during my tenure. What else is there?'' When the chief minister mentioned the Arjuna Sahayak project, Shivpal Yadav said, ''We had completed almost 90 per cent of this scheme as well.'' ''Yes, you were able to almost complete it. But because the public knew that you would not complete it, so they elected us,'' the chief minister quipped.

''Had this department not been taken away, we would have got everything done,'' Shivpal Yadav said in his defence, evoking laughter from other members of the House, including Adityanath.

In September 2016, the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took away Public Works and Irrigation departments from Shivpal Yadav amid a bitter power tussle between the two.

Replying to Shivpal Yadav, Adityanath said, ''Injustice definitely happens with you. Since you have moved ahead after going through struggle, you also know the cost of struggle.'' ''If you were really here, the picture would have been different,'' Adityanath said, pointing to the seat of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

At this, Shivpal Yadav stood up and said, ''Jab jago, tab savera,'' evoking more laughter from the House members.

''We were in touch with you for three years,'' he told Adityanath, who replied, ''We are still in touch. These people should not have any confusion. We always give respect to struggle and one should struggle.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023