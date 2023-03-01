"We gave one district, one product scheme; SP gave one district, one mafia": UP CM Yogi

Targetting Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had "handed over the state to the mafia during his tenure". Addressing the state assembly's budget session, the Chief Minister drew comparisons and said that the BJP government launched 'one district, one product scheme' while the Samajwadi Party gave "one district, one mafia to the state."

"Keeping in mind each and every district of the state, we launched the 'one district, one product' scheme, which created lakhs of employment opportunities there and made the poor self-reliant. On the other hand, the previous Samajwadi Party government, while handing over the state to the mafia, ran the 'one district, one mafia' scheme. The state was handed over to riots, murders and loot," said the Chief Minister. "It is true you (Samajwadi Party) gave one district, one mafia to UP. Which district didn't have mafia? There were kinds of mafia in the state, some were land mafia, forest mafia and cattle mafia. Everyone in the state knew well about it," added CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister also attacked Yadav over his photo with an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. The photo has went viral on social media. "Yesterday I saw that a picture of Prayagraj's incident accused is going viral. People will say it is an era of social media but (in the picture) there is a logo of your (SP) party, you (Akhilesh) can be seen shaking hands but still, you are denying it," said CM Yogi.

He said that the BJP government focused on education, health, law and order, employment, agriculture, women's safety and worked on it. "We provided a safe environment for foreign investment in the state, as a result of which investment worth crores of rupees is coming from abroad," he said, adding that the day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will be one of the biggest economies of the country.

Adityanath said that six years ago, the people of Uttar Pradesh changed the government by adopting the basic mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas." "The government worked from 2017 to 2022 and got the opportunity again in 2022. The Finance Minister presented a self-reliant budget with the concept of all-inclusive overall development," he said.

Stating that in the last six years, the size of the state budget has more than doubled, the CM said the government has allocated Rs 6.90 lakh crores for the development in the 2023-24 budget. "It shows the economic development, GDP and progress of Uttar Pradesh and its journey of public trust," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government should not turn away from the problems, but should accept the challenge. "The government should not be the one to turn away from the problems, it should be the one to accept the challenge. Who should work with zero tolerance policy on corruption? Yesterday, what the leader of the opposition party said, he was feeling good in pushing Uttar Pradesh to the last position," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that we are sitting in this house for 25 crore people. CM Yogi said that the BJP government in the state fulfilled the promises made by the party during the elections.

"Funds were arranged for 110 out of 130 resolutions. For this, an amount of Rs 64,700 crores has been proposed. Earlier many announcements were made but were not fulfilled. Development used to be obstructed by the previous governments. Schemes were announced but never completed. The budget was not given for the schemes. There was looting in the entire state," he said targeting the previous governments in the state. (ANI)

