UP govt promoting ODOP, while SP dispensation's pitch was 'one district, one mafia': Adityanath

Slamming the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said while his government is promoting its One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, the erstwhile Samajwadi Party dispensation's pitch was ''one district, one mafia''.

Replying to a debate on the state's 2023-24 Budget in the assembly, Adityanath also trashed socialism, saying India does not need it and should be run through Ram Rajya.

He said his government is working to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, but SP chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav is promoting casteism.

Yadav was not present in the House during Adityanath's reply.

''Yesterday, the leader of the opposition was raising questions on the One District, One Product scheme. Today, Uttar Pradesh's exports have doubled from 2016-17. The One District, One Product scheme has given a new life to the MSME sector and has helped the state become an export hub,'' Adityanath said.

It has even become a part of the Union Budget, he said.

''Don't you feel proud of it? For us, artisans are part of our heritage but it could be a matter of caste for you,'' he said.

While the BJP government is promoting the ODOP scheme, the erstwhile SP dispensation focused on promoting ''one district one mafia'' during its tenure, he added.

The ODOP scheme seeks to promote traditional industries synonymous with their respective districts to spur the local economy and create jobs.

On socialism, Adityanath said it has not brought development anywhere.

''This country will be run only through Ram Rajya. This Budget is going to be the foundation stone of Ram Rajya. A grand temple of Lord Ram is going to be built this year. Socialism has not brought prosperity anywhere in the world,'' the chief minister said.

''It has been said repeatedly that it (socialism) is a mirage, it makes the rich poor, turns the poor into slaves, and the intellectuals into fools. Socialism is the biggest hypocrisy of the leaders who want to make their people powerful,'' he said.

''India does not need socialism. Uttar Pradesh is the land of Ram Rajya and it is moving ahead with this spirit. Only economic prosperity, a development-oriented society and creation of political integrity can bring happiness in the life of every citizen,'' he added.

His remarks came a day after Yadav said in the House that Ram Rajya is not possible without socialism.

Adityanath further said his government is making concerted efforts to increase the state's contribution to India's GDP from the current 8 per cent to 15-16 per cent to pave the way for rapid development of the country.

The government is also working sincerely to achieve the target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, he said, adding Yadav, however, is trying to divert attention from the issue and promoting casteism.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is a revenue surplus state today.

''The increased revenue is becoming the basis for the welfare of poor farmers, mothers, daughters, youths and for world-class infrastructure development,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh, which was made a 'BIMARU' state by the erstwhile governments, is emerging as a big economy today.

In the next five years, it will become the biggest economy in the country, he claimed.

'BIMARU' stands for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath asked why Uttar Pradesh was going backwards in every field before 2017.

He said, ''Every person knows that there are two solutions to every problem -- either accept a challenge and work towards a solution, as has been done in the past six years or run away like the leader of opposition, whose seat is vacant today.'' Referring to a purported picture of Akhilesh Yadav with Sadakat Khan, an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in former BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, Adityanath said no one can deny it.

Umesh Pal and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead on Friday outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj, prompting Akhilesh Yadav to question the law and order situation in the state.

Adityanath said Budget 2023-24 has provisions to fulfil promises made to the people by the BJP ahead of the elections.

''Our party made a total of 130 promises to the public. We started working on them last year and have arranged funds for 110 out of the 130 promises in the Budget. For this, an amount of more than Rs 64,700 crore has been earmarked,'' he said.

The state budget worth Rs 6,90,242.43 crore was presented in the House on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)