UK PM Sunak congratulates Nigeria's Tinubu on election victory

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 23:00 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday congratulated Nigeria's new president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his victory in an election which has been disputed by opposition parties there.

"The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries," Sunak said on Twitter.

