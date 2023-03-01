Uttarakhand CM scraps interviews for all 'Group C' examinations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced to scrap the interviews for all the Group C examinations in the state. The announcement by CM Dhami came during the 'Aabhar Rally' in Haldwani's Ram Leela Maidan. The rally was organised by the the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, tocongratulate Dhami and his government for the implementation of anti-copying law inthe state.

Dhami said, "In 2008, the government had scrapped the practice of interview in Group C, however, it was not fully implemented. Our government has decided to scrap it fully in Group C, including both technical and non-technical posts." Besides, CM Dhami also announced a set structure of marking in interviews in the examinations for higher posts. "None of the candidates will be given less than 40 per cent or more than 70 per cent of marks in the interviews."

Dhami added that the board will have to explain in case it give more than 70% marks to the candidates. At the rally, Dhami lauded the Anti-Copying law besides a set of other public welfare policies introduced by the ruling BJP, including PM KISAN and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Addressing the rally, he lashed out at the Congress for demanding a CBI probe into the recruitment scam saying that the "Opposition always cried foul over the CBI's intervention, what has happened now, and how suddenly they fell in the CBI Prem (Love)?" He also made a reference to Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress tried hard to regain their lost political ground, however, failed.

He said, "In place of Bharat Jodo Yatra the Congress should have organized 'Bharat Samjho Yatra," to understand the country better. (ANI)

