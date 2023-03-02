Left Menu

Mamata hails SC verdict on appointment of CEC, ECs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision on the appointment of election commissioners EC and the chief election commissioner CEC, describing it as democratic victory.The TMC supremo also said that the verdict shows the will of the people prevails over ill-fated attempts of oppressive forces.The Supreme Courts landmark order is a democratic victory

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:29 IST
Mamata hails SC verdict on appointment of CEC, ECs
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the appointment of election commissioners (EC) and the chief election commissioner (CEC), describing it as ''democratic victory''.

The TMC supremo also said that the verdict shows the ''will of the people prevails over ill-fated attempts of oppressive forces''.

''(The) Supreme Court's landmark order is a democratic victory! We welcome the decision of the Constitution Bench on the appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner. Will of the people prevails over the ill-fated attempts of the oppressive forces!'' Banerjee tweeted.

In a similar vein, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, too, hailed the verdict.

''So Extremely Compromised (EC) can again strive to become Extremely Competent (EC),'' he claimed.

In a landmark verdict aimed at insulating the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners from the executive's interference, the apex court on Thursday ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

The apex court said if the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners.

The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

