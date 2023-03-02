Zelenskiy adviser: reports of Bryansk attack are 'deliberate provocation' by Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that reports of a sabotage attack by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Bryansk region are a "deliberate provocation".
"The story about (a) Ukrainian sabotage group in RF is a classic deliberate provocation," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
"RF wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Bryansk
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S.-backed report says Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for 're-education'
UK training Ukrainians to fight in 'Western way' with less ammunition - minister
U.N. agencies appeal for $5.6 bln to help war-stricken Ukrainians
Ukrainian village renamed after top general fighting Russia
Ukrainian Olympic head on Russian rival: ''He is my enemy''