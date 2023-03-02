Boris Johnson: I will find it very difficult to vote for Northern Ireland deal
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 18:04 IST
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would find it very difficult to vote for Rishi Sunak's deal with the European Union to change post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.
"I'm going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself because I believe that we should have done something different," Johnson said.
