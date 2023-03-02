Left Menu

I congratulate her on behalf of Indians for this historic achievement, Modi said.Meloni said Prime Minister Modi can rely on Italys full support for Indias G-20 Presidency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:00 IST
Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday showered fulsome praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the ''most loved leader around the world''.

She is on a state visit, seeking closer ties in the defence and economic sectors, and is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

''The approval rating that Prime Minister Modi has reached … he is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world,'' Meloni said, wrapping up her comments to the media after bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart.

''This has really been proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that,'' she said.

Meloni said this was her first bilateral visit in this region after assuming office of the Prime Minister of Italy last year.

Modi recalled his meeting with Meloni on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia in November last year.

''I welcome Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her first visit to India. In last year's elections, the people of Italy voted for her and she became the first woman and youngest prime minister of Italy. I congratulate her on behalf of Indians for this historic achievement,'' Modi said.

Meloni said Prime Minister Modi can rely on Italy's full support for India's G-20 Presidency. ''India can rely on our government to further enhance our relations. I firmly believe that there is a lot we can do together,'' the Italian prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

