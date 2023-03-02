China willing to play constructive role with Germany in maintaining peace

China and Germany should both play a constructive role to maintain peace and promote cooperation, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) nations.

China is willing to continue the good momentum of bilateral relations with Germany and to accelerate the resumption of exchanges and cooperation at all levels, Qin said in a meeting in New Delhi with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, according to a statement posted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

