He asked me to convene a meeting of the state BJP and extend support to the NPP in government formation, Mawrie told PTI.The National Peoples Party in Meghalaya emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27, the Election Commission said....

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:08 IST
Will submit letter of support to NPP tonight after BJP members' meet: Senior saffron party leader
Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said the saffron party will submit a letter of support to the NPP on Thursday night to form the next government in the state.

BJP, which contested the assembly elections alone and won two seats despite being in an alliance government with the NPP during the last five years, would have bagged more seats had the two allies fought in partnership, he said.

''Today, around 6 pm, I got a call from our national president J P Nadda. He asked me to convene a meeting of the state BJP and extend support to the NPP in government formation,'' Mawrie told PTI.

The National People's Party in Meghalaya emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27, the Election Commission said.

''... We are going to submit the letter of support to (CM) Conrad Sangma tonight itself,'' Mawrie said.

When pointed out that the NPP and BJP together will also not cross the magic number of 31, he expressed optimism all the partners of the last regime will join hands to form the next government.

