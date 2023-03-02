"Historic day for northeast": Amit Shah on assembly polls results

Terming the BJP's victory in Tripura "a historic day for the Northeast," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday thanked the people of the state "for placing trust in BJP once again." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in Tripura with an absolute majority by wining 32 seats out of the total 60.

"A historic day for the Northeast. I thank Tripura for placing trust in BJP once again. It is a victory of pro-development politics that the BJP has delivered in Tripura under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership. Together we will move ahead and build a prosperous Tripura," he said in a tweet. He also congratulated the BJP National President JP Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

"Congratulations to Shri J P Nadda Ji, Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha, State President Shri Rajib Bhattacharjee, and the karyakartas of BJP Tripura unit whose tireless efforts secured BJP's victory.It is evident again that for development and prosperity, BJP led by PM Narendra Modi is people's preference," he said. In Nagaland too, the saffron party and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) returned to power.

While thanking the people of Nagaland for choosing peace and progress, Shah said, "I thank the people of Nagaland from the bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power. The duo of PM Narendra Modi and CM Neiphiu Rio will continue to advance peace and development in the state and fulfil people's aspirations." The Home Minister also congratulated the workers of the BJP's Nagaland unit and ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) on this remarkable victory.

"A new dawn of prosperity begins in Nagaland," he said. While in Meghalaya too, the BJP is set to form the government in alliance with the National People's Party (NPP)

Shah applauded the Meghalaya unit of the BJP for their hard work to expand BJP's footprints in the state and promised the people of Meghalaya that PM Modi will leave no stone unturned to create a bright future for the people. "Thank you the people of Meghalaya for your support and blessings to BJP. I applaud BJP Meghalaya unit for their hard work to expand BJP's footprints in the state. BJP under PM Narendra Modi Ji will leave no stone unturned in serving the people and creating a bright future for them." (ANI)

