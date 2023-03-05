Left Menu

AIADMK leaders, MLAs will appear only during elections: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Later, the Minister inaugurated Rekla race, with 400 participants and a seven day exhibition by Women SHGs.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused AIADMK MLAs and leaders of neglecting the voters and appearing only during elections to garner votes.

Unlike DMK, who always think about the welfare of the people, the AIADMK and BJP leaders disappear after getting elected and do not come to the constituencies to know about the problems of the people, Udhayanidhi said here after conducting free marriages to 81 couples, as part of the 70th birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Stating that the voters of Coimbatore district had rejected DMK in the last Assembly elections without giving a single seat, he said the party has bounced back in the civic polls gaining more than 90 per cent seats in Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations.

Udhayanidhi asked whether the voters had seen the legislators and leaders from AIADMK or BJP after the elections. They returned to Erode East Constituency for the bypoll. Now, they will not not appear and will come back only after eight months, seeking votes for Parliamentary elections, he said.

Later, the Minister inaugurated Rekla race, with 400 participants and a seven day exhibition by Women SHGs.

