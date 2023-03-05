Kejriwal extends support to Kapil Sibal's new platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi'

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people, including lawyers, to join Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly launched platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' to fight injustice.

Sibal, an eminent lawyer and an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced on Saturday he was setting up a new platform called 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country, and sought support of chief ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.

''This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibal sahib. I appeal to everyone to join this and we will fight injustice together,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Delhi chief minister said Sibal is a well known lawyer who is very active when it comes to social and political issues. With his initiative, Sibal wants to connect people belonging to various sections of the society, “especially the lawyers” across the country, he said. “It's a very good initiative by Kapil Sibal,” the Aam Aadmi Party national convener said. ''I appeal to the lawyers and people of the country to join this initiative, and make every possible effort to help aggrieved persons get justice, wherever there is injustice with anybody,” he said. Alleging that a government working against the citizens is at the helm, Sibal on Saturday had announced his new platform.

Sibal said he would hold a public meeting of the new platform at Jantar Mantar on March 11 and put forward a new vision of India there. He said it was an open invitation for everyone, including opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.

