Display of 'Left intimidation politics': BJP on cops 'search' at Asianet News office

The BJP on Sunday slammed the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala on Sunday after a police ''search'' at Asianet News office and alleged trespassing into its premises by SFI workers, calling it a display of ''Left intimidation politics''.

''Left intimidation politics which Tripura voters rejected, on full display in Kerala - as CM Pinarayi facing serious corruption charges n talks about freedom of speech, fascism etc uses his SFI goondas n police to intimidate Kerala Media,'' BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a tweet.

The Malayalam news channel had earlier tweeted along with a video of police presence in its office, ''Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts 'search' at Asianet News Kozhikode office. Regardless, Asianet News continues to report, true to its motto: Straight. Bold. Relentless.''

