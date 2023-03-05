Twitter spat between Telangana Governor, Minister on medical colleges

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday in a tweet, quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia, said when every State applied for new medical colleges under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme, Telangana failed to apply in time.

She was replying to a tweet by a netizen asking her how many medical colleges were allotted to Telangana (by the Centre).

''When every state applied for new med colleges under PMSSY scheme Telangana failed to apply in time as stated by Union Health minister @MansukhMandavia. You sleep and wake up late and ask. TN got 11 medical colleges in a single Year,'' she tweeted.

Reacting to her tweet, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said gross injustice was meted out to Telangana in sanctioning of medical colleges as despite repeated pleas from the State government to the Centre.

''Of 157 medical colleges approved by Centre, TS got 0. Union Govt discriminated & deceived TS in all three phases of allotment of Colleges,'' Harish Rao tweeted.

''What's worse is Union Ministers' contrasting statements on medical colleges as one says Telangana did not make any request while other says the State government wanted medical colleges in Khammam and Karimnagar.'' ''By stating Centre didn't give a nod bcos private colleges are already set up, Who is misleading people?,'' he slammed in a series of tweets.

He further stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set up 12 medical colleges with State's own resources with a vision that one medical college in each district and as of now Telangana tops in the country with 19 MBBS seats per one lakh population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)