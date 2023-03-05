BJP demands CBI probe against principal secretary to CM

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into allegations it levelled against the principal secretary to the chief minister, based on a purported video clip whose background, date of filming etc., were not explained by the saffron party. Releasing a 22 second video clip at the party headquarter, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that principal secretary to CM Rajiv Arun Ekka can be seen signing government files in the private office of a businessman.

Senior JMM leader and cabinet minister in Hemant-led coalition government, Mithilesh Thakur told media persons, “I have no knowledge about the video that BJP has issued. The saffron party goes around making (baseless) allegations and counter-accusation ... we do not do such petty politics.” However, when asked about the details of the purported video clip, Marandi could not provide the details as to when it was shot and said a probe will reveal it. The party alleged that the businessman has ''strong hold'' on some of the departments in the government.

“We demand a CBI inquiry on the issue. We also urge the Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to remove him from his post and lodge an FIR against him,” Marandi said.

He added that a delegation of the party will soon meet Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan in this regard so that a transparent probe could be conducted on the issue. “A party delegation will also meet Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and hand over a memorandum along with copy of the video. We will urge for a detailed investigation into money laundering from the recovery in this case,” he said.

Till the time of filing of this report, Ekka did not respond to telephone call, message, WhatsApp message or email on the issue.

