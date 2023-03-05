Left Menu

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management commitment coordinator of a government school over a poster pasted at its main gate supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said on Sunday.An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia.Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:30 IST
The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management commitment coordinator of a government school over a poster pasted at its main gate supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

''As part of investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case,'' a senior police officer said.

The complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside, he said.

The complaint to NCPCR was made by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Reacting to the NCPCR action on Tiwari's complaint, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was Manoj Tiwari who sang the song "Baby beer peeke naache" and if someone goes through the lyrics they will understand how disgraceful they are.

''How are children supposed to react to such kind of songs? Why didn't the panel take action against that? Before the Gujarat elections, the prime minister visited the state and clicked pictures in a fake classroom. Won't that impact the mindset of the children? Won't they understand that their prime minister has been building fake classrooms for photos. ''The NCPCR's job is to act on injustice against children. There are several instances across the country where children have been getting sexually exploited every day. These panels are being used politically these days. They should be turned into a neutral body for better utilisation of these institutions,'' the AAP leader told a press conference.

On Friday morning, SMC coordinator Gazala, in connivance with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidayalaya in Shastri Park, asked the girl students to arrange some desks at the school entrance and pasted a large poster of Sisodia at the main gate, according to the FIR.

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government had set up ''I love Manish Sisodia'' desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

A case was registered against Gazala under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, police said.

The principal is in-charge of the school and provided the desks, the FIR said.

