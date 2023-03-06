DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 6

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MARCH 6

** COPENHAGEN - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama during visits to the two countries. (To March 7) ** MESEBERG, GERMANY - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak to reporters at the end of a two-day German cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg castle outside Berlin - 1300 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the State Department - 1830 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn and Teresa Czerwińska, vice-president of the European Investment Bank, discuss InvestEU programme with members of the European Parliament's economy and budget committees - 1600 GMT.

OTTAWA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Canada. (To March 8) OTTAWA - OECD Economic Surveys: Canada 2023 MOSUL, Iraq - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay visits northern Iraq. WASHINGTON DC - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto travels to United States. The president's meetings will focus on Finland's membership of NATO, the transatlantic partnership and European security. (To March 10) BERLIN - Germany's association of local utilities VKU hosts a conference in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner, among others, speaking at the event. (To March 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 7 ** SEOUL - South Korea's Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup holds a welcome ceremony for his Saudi counterpart Khalid bin Salman in Seoul.

** GENEVA - WHO Europe brief media on health impacts and needs in Ukraine - 1130 GMT. ** OTTAWA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, gives speech to Canadian parliament.

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Edi Rama, prime minister of NATO partner country Albania, speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery - 1130 GMT. ** HOUSTON, TX - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais speaks at energy conference - 2100 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager delivers a keynote speech at the 6th Industrial Forum Plenary meeting organised by the European Commission's directorate-general for internal market, industry and entrepreneurship. STOCKHOLM - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson followed by a joint news conference during his visit to Sweden – 1700 GMT. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference with Albanian President Bajram Begaj after a meeting in Brussels – 1200 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to give a speech to Human Rights Council to share an update on the human rights situation around the world – 1030 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To March 8) PALIKIR - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 ** BAKU - Latvian President Egils Levits to pay official visit to Azerbaijan. (To March 11)

** AHMEDABAD, India - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in Ahmedabad on March 8 for a four-long visit to India. (To March 11) ** STOCKHOLM - NATO's Stoltenberg speaks upon arrival to the EU defence ministers' meeting in Stockholm - 1025 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - EU Internal Commissioner Thierry Breton and the president of the German industry association BDI, Siegfried Russwurm, discuss how to make European industry more competitive - 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU ministers for defence, development and trade hold informal meetings in Stockholm (To Mar 10) GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 9 BRUSSELS - A trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Finland and Sweden on the NATO accession of the latter two will take place in Brussels. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To March 10) BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To March 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 10 ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hold a bilateral summit in Paris, as the two countries seek to revive their ties after recent tensions.

BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Berlin – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss clean energy and supply chains with U.S. President Joe Biden. TIBET – 64th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PARIS - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit France for British-French summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 12th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 13 BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets with Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in Berlin – 0900 GMT BERN, Switzerland- Intergovernmental panel on Climate Change meet in Switzerland (to Mar 17). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 12th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go with it. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 16 BRUSSELS - EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Council meeting. HALABJA, Iraq – 35th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 19). PRAGUE - New Czech President Petr Pavel will visit Poland, soon after taking office on March 9. (to March 17). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 17 BRUSSELS - EU-Republic of North Macedonia Stabilisation and Association Council meeting. ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy VIENNA - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers will meet in Vienna, Austria. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 19 ** NEW DELHI - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit India. (To March 21) PODGORICA - Montenegro holds presidential elections EGYPT – 12th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. ASTANA - Kazakh House of Representatives Election. PODGORICA – Montenegro Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To March 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 24 GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 26

** PARIS - King Charles on an official visit to France. (To March 29) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 27 PHNOM PENH - Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Cambodia. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 28 BEIJING - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping BALI, Indonesia - 1st ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting. (To March 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

JERUSALEM - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will visit Israel. BALI, Indonesia - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Finance Deputies Meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 30 BALI, Indonesia - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 31 BALI, Indonesia - ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 2 SOFIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. HELSINKI - Finnish Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 11 AMSTERDAM - French President Emmanuel Macron makes a state visit to the Netherlands, accompanied by first lady Brigitte Macron, where he will meet King Willem-Alexander. (To April 12) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 22 LISBON - Portugal to host bilateral summit with Brazil. (To April 25) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 DELPHI, Greece - Greece hosts annual economic conference in Delphi. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BUDAPEST - Pope Francis to visit Hungary (To Apr 30) STOCKHOLM – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 30 ASUNCIÓN - Presidency of Paraguay Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Senators Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

