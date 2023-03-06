Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's president in the US -sources

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:18 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the United States in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters.

The sources said on condition of anonymity Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her there.

The Financial Times first reported the plans on Monday.

