J'khand: BJP seeks guv intervention for facilitating CBI probe into graft charges against senior official

A nine-member delegation of the Jharkhand BJP met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday urging him to direct the state government to facilitate a CBI probe into charges of corruption against senior IAS officer Rajiv Arun Ekka.

Releasing a 22-second video clip on Sunday, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi had alleged that Ekka, the principal secretary to chief minister, ''is seen signing government files in the private office of a businessman'' in the clip. Marandi demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to remove him from his post and lodge a police complaint.

PTI did not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Hours after BJP's allegations, Ekka was transferred to the panchayati raj department by the state government.

Submitting a memorandum to the governor, a BJP delegation, comprising state party president Deepak Prakash, former chief minister Babulal Marandi and Ranchi MLA CP Singh, urged Radhakrishnan to direct the state government to make arrangements for a CBI probe to find out the truth behind the video Speaking to media persons outside Raj Bhavan, Prakash said, ''The act by the officer is in violation of Prevention of Corruption Act, Official Secrets Act and Central Civil Services Rules.'' He noted that the Hemant Soren government transferred him to the panchayati raj department but did not take any action against him. ''Transfer is not a punishment. The government wants to hush up the matter,'' Prakash claimed.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey, when contacted, said that the party would issue a statement on the matter shortly.

