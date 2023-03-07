Left Menu

Women holding highest office humiliated, insulted while others doing so are rewarded in Telangana: Guv

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan said that women holding the highest office are insulted, ridiculed and humiliated while those doing this are rewarded in Telangana.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan has said that women holding the highest office are insulted, ridiculed and humiliated while others doing this are rewarded in Telangana. During an event organised for the Women's Day celebration at Raj Bhavan on Monday, she said, "Even the highest office held by women is insulted, it is ridiculed and humiliated. And when the highest office is insulted, and the person insulting the highest office is rewarded, that is the message they have given to the people of Telangana which is very unfortunate."

"When a person throws stones at a woman if you garland that person then what message we are giving to the womanhood of Telangana? I am with everyone. If a girl child is suffering, I will be with her. When I am insulted so many women are with me, thank you for that. So I am standing as the strongest person here," the Governor added. Stating Telangana to be a cultured state, Soundarrajan said, "We all move as brothers and sisters, but when they throw bad words, instead of punishing them they are rewarded. In such a situation, what message is given to the people of Telangana? That is the question I am asking. As women we are ready for challenges, we will dust the words and move on."

"My appeal is whoever it might be, kindly respect womanhood, the challenges women are facing, even the highest office is not spared. We called everybody, political party, collectors, law officers, and NGOs. We didn't spare anyone. My aim is to serve people together. So let us practice sisterhood and motherhood," the governor added. She further stressed women not to compromise for anything and said, "Your path will be filled with taunts but nothing can stop you from moving forward." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

