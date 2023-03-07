Left Menu

H3N2 cases: Tamil Nadu to hold 1,000 fever camps on March 10, says State Health Minister

After the detection of H3N2 virus cases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday announced that a mega drive consisting of 1000 fever camps would be organised in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian addressing media in Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
After the detection of H3N2 virus cases, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday announced that a mega drive consisting of 1000 fever camps would be organised in Tamil Nadu. The mega fever camp drive will be conducted on 10th March from 9 AM. The announcement has been made in regards to H3N2 virus cases which are spreading all over India.

While addressing a press conference at Omandurar Government hospital in Chennai he said, "In Chennai alone, we are going to conduct fever camps in 200 places". He also urged the public not to spread fears about the H3N2 virus.

"The state health department has adequate stock of medicines. People should not fear this spread. ICMR has advised to follow the Covid protocols for this new virus fever," the TN Health minister said. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India also conducted a meeting of top health officials and discussed cases of viral infections on the rise in the country and the contribution of H3N2 virus cases in it.

Earlier Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar on Monday also assured the public in Karanatka by stating guidelines will be soon released for people to take precautions and there is no need to panic. Ex AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday stated that this virus mutates every year during this time and spreads through droplets.

"So, currently we are seeing an increase in the number of cases of influenza, which is basically presenting fever, sore throat cough, body aches and runny nose history and is a type of influenza-virus, which we see every year during this time of the year. But it is a virus with changes over time, it mutates over time and what we call an antigenic drift," he said. Amid rising cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday called Influenza A subtype H3N2 as the major cause of rising respiratory illness in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

