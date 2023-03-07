Biden to host S.Korea's Yoon for state visit April 26 -report
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit on April 26, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a White House spokeswoman.
Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.
