Politics of development spearheaded by PM Modi overshadowed vote-bank politics: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that since 2014, the politics of vote bank has been overshadowed by the politics of development spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma also said people of the Northeast feel blessed for the love and care shown by the Centre.

"Since 2014, the politics of vote bank has been overshadowed by emergence of politics of development spearheaded by Adarniya PM @narendramodi Ji. The people of North East have never witnessed such love and care from the Centre. We are feeling truly blessed!" he said.

Sarma's comments came shortly after Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio took oath as chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda attended both the ceremonies.

Coalitions backed by the BJP have retained power in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura following the assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 2.

''An honour for North East to have the gracious presence of Hon PM Shri @Narendramodi ji along with HM Shri @AmitShah & BJP Natl Pres Shri @JPNadda ji at the swearing-in of new CMs, Shri @Neiphu_Rio and Shri @Sangma Conrad. This shows BJP's utmost care for NE and its alliance partners," Sangma said.

The prime minister was later welcomed by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Sangma at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport upon his arrival.

Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Sarma and his council of ministers in the evening, official sources said.

"Looking forward to have a day full of learnings, blessings & joy in presence of Hon PM," Sarma said in another tweet.

The PM is slated to leave for Agartala on Wednesday morning to attend the swearing in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led government in Tripura.

