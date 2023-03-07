Zelenskiy aide: Kyiv 'absolutely not involved' in Nord Stream attacks

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv was "absolutely not involved" in last year's attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines and has no information about what happened.

Mykhailo Podolyak made the comments in a statement to Reuters following the release of a New York Times report citing U.S. officials suggesting a pro-Ukrainian group was responsible.

