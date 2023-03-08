Left Menu

Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas

But the lawsuit, backed by the abortion rights group Center for Reproductive Rights, says Texas' law is unclear, leading doctors to refuse to perform abortions even when exceptions should apply, for fear of losing their licenses and facing up to 99 years in prison. Texas banned most abortions shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, its landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 02:37 IST
Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas

Five women who said they were denied abortions despite grave risk to their lives have sued the state of Texas, in the first apparent case of pregnant women suing over curbs imposed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The lawsuit filed on Monday asks a state court in Austin, the state's capital, to clarify that doctors cannot be prosecuted for providing abortions, if in their good faith judgment the procedure is necessary to treat emergencies that threaten patients' life or health.

Like most of the 13 U.S. states with near-total abortion bans, Texas allows exceptions when a doctor finds a medical emergency. But the lawsuit, backed by the abortion rights group Center for Reproductive Rights, says Texas' law is unclear, leading doctors to refuse to perform abortions even when exceptions should apply, for fear of losing their licenses and facing up to 99 years in prison.

Texas banned most abortions shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, its landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide. A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in an email that Paxton will "continue to defend and enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas legislature."

The spokesperson pointed to Paxton's guidance last July that the Texas law "protects women facing life-threatening physical conditions resulting from pregnancy complications." One of the plaintiffs in Monday's lawsuit, Amanda Zurawski, said she was hospitalized in Texas with a premature rupture of membranes, meaning her fetus could not be saved, but was told she could not have an abortion until fetal cardiac activity stopped or her condition became life-threatening.

Zurawski said she developed sepsis within days, which required intensive care and allowed the hospital to induce labor. The other four women said they had to travel out of state to obtain abortions, to avoid serious medical complications.

All five stood on Tuesday under a cloudy sky in front of Texas' state capitol to share their stories with reporters. "I cannot adequately put into words the trauma and despair that come with waiting to either lose your own life, your child's life, or both," Zurawski said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023