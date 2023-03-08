Left Menu

Moody's keeps Israel's A1 credit rating but warns of judicial overhaul

But Moody's warned, "there could arguably be downward pressure on those scores" if the government fully passed the judicial overhaul. Moody's credited the "credit-positive structural reforms" the previous Israeli government implemented for achieving its A1 rating and said it had expected the current government to maintain those policies.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 03:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 03:54 IST
Moody's keeps Israel's A1 credit rating but warns of judicial overhaul

Moody's Investor Service warned on Tuesday that the Israeli government's planned judicial reforms could weaken institutions and could negatively impact Israel's sovereign credit profile.

In its statement, Moody's did not downgrade Israel's A1 positive credit rating and did not walk back the positive outlook it assigned in April 2022 that was driven by solid government finances. But Moody's warned, "there could arguably be downward pressure on those scores" if the government fully passed the judicial overhaul.

Moody's credited the "credit-positive structural reforms" the previous Israeli government implemented for achieving its A1 rating and said it had expected the current government to maintain those policies. "We continue to believe that there is broad political consensus on the direction of economic and fiscal policies despite the fragmented political landscape," the statement said. "However, stronger fiscal and debt metrics may not be sufficient to offset weakening institutions if the content of the judicial reforms and the way they are passed point to such weakening."

The statement added that Israel could be weakened as an attractive destination for foreign investment if the reforms passed as they are currently presented. Critics of the planned law changes say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - on trial on graft charges that he denies - is pursuing steps that will hurt Israel's democratic checks and balances, enable corruption and bring diplomatic isolation.

Proponents say the changes are needed to curb what they deem an activist judiciary that interferes in politics. The plan has led to weekly mass protests across Israel and warnings from leaders in the private sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023