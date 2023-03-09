Left Menu

In G20 year, India is getting 'world ready', world is getting 'India ready': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said in Indias G20 presidency year, the country is getting world ready and the world is getting India ready.Jaishankar inaugurated the refurbished Golden Haveli in Chandni Chowk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:45 IST
In G20 year, India is getting 'world ready', world is getting 'India ready': Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said in India's G20 presidency year, the country is getting ''world ready'' and the world is getting ''India ready''.

Jaishankar inaugurated the refurbished Golden Haveli in Chandni Chowk. The haveli has been refurbished by BJP leader Vijay Goel who also gave a tour of the haveli to Jaishankar. ''Pleased to inaugurate Golden Haveli Dharampura today. Thank Vijay Goel for the opportunity. Promoting our culture & heritage, generating tourism and expanding employment go hand in hand,'' Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures from the event.

''In the G20 year, India is getting 'world ready' and the world is getting 'India ready','' he said.

The haveli is situated in the heart of Chandni Chowk near Kinari Bazar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023