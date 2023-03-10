Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York obtains preliminary order barring 'ghost gun' sales

A federal judge on Thursday blocked 10 companies from selling certain gun components in New York while the state pursues a lawsuit against them aimed at ending sales of illegal, untraceable "ghost guns." The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan adopts an agreement reached between New York Attorney General Letitia James and the companies last month, court records show.

Florida's 21-year age requirement for buying guns upheld in NRA suit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld a Florida law barring people under age 21 from buying a gun, rejecting a challenge by the National Rifle Association gun rights lobby group. A unanimous three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law was in line with the historical tradition of gun regulation in the United States, meeting a new standard for gun control laws set by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

Biden's $6.8 trillion budget challenges Republicans, raises taxes on rich

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled plans for government spending and higher taxes on the wealthy, choosing the swing state of Pennsylvania to reveal his playbook for an expected 2024 re-election bid. Speaking at a Philadelphia union hall, the Democratic president challenged Republican opponents on fiscal responsibility, highlighting plans to cut U.S. deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year.

Manhattan prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Trump - NYT

Manhattan prosecutors have signaled to Donald Trump that he could face criminal charges relating to the former president's alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing four unnamed sources. The former president was told he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week if he wished to testify, the newspaper said.

US court looks set to revive challenge to school district's gender identity policy

A panel of conservative U.S. appeals court judges on Thursday appeared poised to revive a lawsuit challenging a Maryland school district's policy of not disclosing students' transgender identity to their parents. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel during a hearing in Richmond, Virginia, appeared to agree with a group of parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, whose lawsuit challenging the 2020 policy was brought before the panel after a judge dismissed it last year. The parents argued it allows school officials to usurp their roles in their children's upbringing.

U.S. Supreme Court seeks funding boost to protect the justices

The U.S. Supreme Court is asking Congress to approve $5.9 million in new funds to bolster the protection of the nine justices following threats and protests that began after the May 2022 leak of a draft version of the blockbuster ruling ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion. The proposed funding was included as part of a $9.1 billion budget request released on Thursday to fund the Supreme Court and the rest of the federal judiciary in the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.

Top US Senate Republican McConnell treated for concussion after fall

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, one of the most powerful figures in Washington, is being treated for a concussion and will remain hospitalized for a few days after tripping and falling, his spokesperson said on Thursday. McConnell, who is 81 and was first elected to represent Kentucky in the Senate in 1984, "tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion," spokesperson David Popp said in a statement.

US weekly jobless claims post largest rise in 5 months; labor market still tight

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by the most in five months last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a tight labor market. Part of the larger-than-expected rise in claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday reflected a surge in applications in New York state, which some economists attributed to a mid-winter school recess from Feb. 20-24. There was also a sharp rise in filings in California.

Analysis-Why Biden's child programs likely won't go anywhere

U.S. President Joe Biden's budget proposal, released on Thursday, envisions a dramatic expansion of the federal safety net for children and families. Unlike programs that benefit older Americans, it stands little chance of gaining traction. Biden's fellow Democrats widely back his family-focused proposals: Tax credits, free preschool, subsidies for child care and paid family leave.

U.S. judge orders psych evaluation for man on chaotic United Airlines flight

A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered a psychiatric evaluation be conducted to determine if a man was mentally competent to face trial after prosecutors said he tried to open an emergency exit door on a recent Boston-bound United Airlines flight and then attacked a flight attendant. U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein in Boston granted a request by prosecutors for Francisco Severo Torres, 33, to be committed to a facility for a psychiatric evaluation, saying there was reason to believe he was mentally incompetent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)