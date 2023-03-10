Left Menu

Key RSS meet to focus on creating atmosphere of social harmony, motivating people to perform their duties

PTI | Samalkha | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:20 IST
The RSS leadership will deliberate on how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant at a three-day annual meeting beginning here on Sunday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be attended by more than 1,400 office-bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, its leader Sunil Ambekar told a press conference here on Friday.

From the BJP, president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will attend the meeting, he said.

A select number of office-bearers of 34 RSS-linked organisations will also attend it, he added.

The Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At the press conference, Ambekar said, ''RSS shakhas are actually centres for bringing change in society and they work for it in their respective jurisdictions based on the study of society conducted by swayamsevaks.'' The three-day meeting, organised in Samalkha in Haryana's Panipat district, will discuss the studies done by the swayamsevaks over the past few years and the work done on the basis of such studies, he said.

The meeting will discuss a range of socio-economic issues, ''especially how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate citizens to perform their duty and make them self-reliant,'' Ambekar said.

It will also review the functioning of shakhas and prepare a future road map, he said.

