Shelar demands probe of `dubious' sale of land of Mt Mary Basilica in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:32 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday demanded that government authorities look into alleged fraudulent sale of land belonging to the famous Mount Mary Basilica in Mumbai.

Shelar, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly through a point of order.

''Necessary action must be taken (against those responsible) for fraudulently selling the land of the Clergy home, Retreat and Mount Mary Basilica,'' he said.

The Archdiocese of Bombay had issued a public notice to the person who intended to purchase this land belonging to the Church in Bandra Bandstand, he said.

Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai assured that the government will look into the matter.

