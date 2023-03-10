UP CM Adityanath pays obeisance at Vindhyawasini temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday paid obeisance at the Vindhyawasini temple here and inspected the Vindhya Corridor being built to give a boost to the inflow of visitors and push to the local economy.
Built on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project of Varanasi, the ambitious undertaking here is expected to augment the local economy which is mainly dependent on visitors from different parts of the country to the revered Shakti Peeth here.
The chief minister also issued directives to officials about the Vindhya Corridor. Later, Adityanath visited Cabinet Minister Swantnatra Dev Singh's home at Okha village in Jamalpur block to express his condolences on the demise of his mother.
Singh's mother died on the day of Holi at the age of 97 years. She was suffering from age-related illnesses.
