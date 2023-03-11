Left Menu

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations 'important step towards stability in region' -UAE foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 13:41 IST
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed on Saturday an agreement between regional arch-foes Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations as an "important step towards stability and prosperity" in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

