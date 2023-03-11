Act without fear against drunk driving, Bharti tells MP cops at event to honour CM

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Saturday told Madhya Pradesh police to clamp down on drunk driving without fear of reprisals like transfers saying she would stand by them.

Bharti, who has been leading a campaign for regulation of liquor sales in the state for the past several months, also asked police to show more strictness if the sons of BJP leaders are caught in such acts.

She was speaking at a programme organised by her organisation 'Maata Beti Bai Smriti Shikshan Samiti' in Bhopal to honour Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the recently announced excise policy, which is aimed at discouraging liquor consumption.

Showering flowers on Chouhan in the event organised at Ravindra Bhawan, she thanked the CM for introducing the excise policy that was much better than total prohibition.

In case of total prohibition, the chances of sale of spurious liquor is higher, she claimed.

Backing policemen, Bharti said, ''Police must punish those involved in drunk driving, whoever it may be, including MLAs, MPs, ministers or their sons, without fear.'' If someone tried to throw his weight around by stating he was the son of any BJP leader, then police must go ahead and punch him in the face, Bharti added.

Police get scared to act in such cases fearing transfers but she will stand by them, the former MP CM said at the event.

Terming Chouhan a ''tiger'', Bharti said the CM encourages policemen to act as per the law without fear or favour.

Bharti had started her campaign against liquor seeking total prohibition, but then softened her stand and sought strict regulation of sales to bring down consumption.

Bharti had announced she would honour Chouhan for introducing an excise policy that had several strict measures, including closing down of 'ahatas' (places to drink attached to liquor shops).

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, ''In the new excise policy, a moral ban has been imposed on drinking alcohol. Consumption of liquor in public places has been banned. This is a big social reform to prevent accidents.'' State BJP chief VD Sharma was also present at the event.

