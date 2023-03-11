"Nitish Kumar changes easily...," says BJP leader Sushil Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Saturday slammed the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that the latter "changes" easily. "Nitish Kumar changes easily, today he feels that by backing Lalu Yadav and Congress he can get the position of Prime Minister, then it is just what he feels," Sushil Modi said while talking to ANI.

While coming down heavily on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Modi said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "strong" evidence against the former's family. "Nobody can save Lalu Yadav and his family, CBI has strong evidence against them," he added.

While reacting to recent raids by the central agencies at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence, including Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a dig at the BJP and said that action could be triggered due to the banding together of the Mahagathbandhan. "...This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways...five years went by and when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say?..." the chief minister said shortly after news that CBI had summoned his deputy Tejashwi Yadav for questioning today in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

In 2017, the JD(U) alliance with RJD broke down after CBI raids on Lalu Yadav over claims he rigged tenders when he was railway minister in the Congress-led central government. Tejashwi Yadav who was deputy chief minister at that time too had resigned after he was named in the CBI's case. After the raids, the JD(U) broke off and allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case. However, according to sources, Tejashwi is likely to skip appearing before the probe agency due to his wife's ill-health.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 10 conducted a raid at the residence of Tejashwi in Delhi for over 11 hours. Terming the probe agencies CBI and ED as "pet parrots" of Centre, Janata Dal (United) National president Lalan Singh alleged that pregnant women and small children were harassed.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "In the case of land for job case, the CBI could not gather evidence after investigating twice. But after August 9, 2022, suddenly they started getting evidence from divine power and heavy raids took place at Lalu Prasad ji and his family members." He further said that the probe agencies will do what is being instructed by the Centre as this is an "unannounced emergency". (ANI)

