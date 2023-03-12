Left Menu

China’s Li Shangfu nominated as minister of defence

Updated: 12-03-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:04 IST
China’s Li Shangfu nominated as minister of defence

China's Premier Li Qiang nominated Li Shangfu on Sunday as minister of defence.

Chen Yixin and Wang Xiaohong were nominated as ministers of state security and public security, respectively. Qin Gang and He Rong were nominated as ministers of foreign affairs and justice, respectively.

China's parliament, the National People's Congress, will vote to approve the nominations on Sunday.

