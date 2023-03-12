Left Menu

Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 11:45 IST
Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the anniversary of the historic ''Dandi March'' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all others who took part in it, and said it will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice.

The Salt Satyagraha March, also known as the Dandi March of 1930, was a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle.

As part of the Civil Disobedience Movement against the British rule, ''satyagrahis'' led by Gandhi marched from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi from March 12 to April 5, 1930 and made salt from seawater, breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

''I pay homage to Bapu and all those who took part in the Dandi March. This was an important event in our nation's history,'' Modi said in a tweet.

It will be remembered as a determined effort against various forms of injustice, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023