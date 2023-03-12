Goa leaders pay tribute to first CM Bandodkar on birth anniversary

Tributes were paid on Sunday to Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar on his 112th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his cabinet colleague Rohan Khaunte and state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade paid floral tributes at Bandodkar's memorial at Mirmar beach.

''Development through education was his vision. He knew well that Goa could only develop through education,'' Tanavade said and hailed Bandodkar for starting several government primary schools.

Bandodkar was born on March 12, 1911 and passed away on August 12, 1973.

