Govt to launch Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 in 5000 villages of Maharashtra: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

"In the first phase of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0, we have taken 5000 villages under this scheme," he said.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:14 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ( Photo source- Fadnavis twitter handle @Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the State Government is putting efforts to promote ground water conservation. He said that the government is in process to launch the second phase of a campaign called 'Jalyukt Shivar 2.0' in 5000 villages.

While speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "We All know that 50% of Maharashtra witnesses less rainfall therefore we don't have much options available. During previous government, we had started the Jalyukt Shivar project by which we could promote water conservation in 20,000 villages in Maharashtra. Today, approximately 37 lacs hectare of land has come under irrigation which is helping the farmers to take two crops in a year. Now we are going to launch 'Jalyukt Shivar 2." "In the first phase of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0, we have taken 5000 villages under this scheme," he said.

Fadnavis also mentioned that this year efforts will be taken for the water conversation in Maharashtra. "This year is also very important as some weather model has predicted that there will be limited rain during this time. Therefore we have to do water conservation and we must save water drop by drop," he said.

Fadnavis also appreciated the efforts taken by the Pani foundation a non-profit, non-governmental organization which works for drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra. "I also think the Pani Foundation is working well for this initiative they have engaged nearly 40 thousand farmers till now. Most importantly they are training the farmers. Therefore even during my last government, I was actively involved to help the Pani foundations with this initiative. Pani foundation event is not a government program but this definitely creates a good environment," He said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

