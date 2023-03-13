Left Menu

Certain to win all five seats in 2024 election, increasing margin only consideration: Pushkar Singh Dhami

I am certain that Modiji will become the prime minister again with two-thirds majority, Dhami said.

Updated: 13-03-2023 08:20 IST
Certain to win all five seats in 2024 election, increasing margin only consideration: Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was certain that the BJP will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 General Elections and the party's focus is only on increasing the winning margin.

Speaking at the Namo App Virtual Meet here on Sunday, Dhami said he has no doubt that the BJP will romp to power just as it did in 2014 and 2019.

''But breaking the previous winning margin will be a challenge and the party organisation is moving with a view to overcome that challenge. I am certain that Modiji will become the prime minister again with two-thirds majority,'' Dhami said. Asked about arrangements made for pilgrims ahead of the Chardham Yatra season, which will begin from April 22, the CM said the government is considering all stakeholders' suggestions and is also learning from past experiences to give pilgrims the best experience.

Dhami also urged the pilgrims to spend five per cent of their expenses on buying local products, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address in Mana village earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

