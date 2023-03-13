Left Menu

Samata Party demands action against those who spread video of assault on migrants in TN

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:47 IST
The Samata Party on Monday demanded strict action against those who had spread fake videos of assault on labourers from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that a joint study by the party's Bihar and Tamil Nadu units have junked allegations of ill-treatment of labourers from Bihar in the southern state, its secretary general N A Khoan said that there is no threat to migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, he demanded ''strict action'' against those responsible for spreading ''fake'' videos of assault on the labourers.

A report by a four-member team, which was sent by Bihar government to Tamil Nadu to enquire about the allegations of attacks on migrant workers, said that videos purportedly showing assault on labourers were "fake".

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) in Bihar said seven such ''fake'' videos that were circulated on social media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had also reached out to migrant workers in the state and assured that there was no threat to them.

The videos had spread early this month leading to an outcry. Several persons were arrested both in Tamil Nadu and Bihar in connection with it.

