Loudspeakers used for Azaan disturb people: Eshwarappa

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Monday said loudspeakers used for Azaan muslim call for prayer disturb people, especially students who study for examinations and patients in hospitals.He was responding to a query on his comments on Azaan made during the partys Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday at Shantinagar, which has gone viral on social media.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:42 IST
Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Monday said loudspeakers used for 'Azaan' (muslim call for prayer) disturb people, especially students who study for examinations and patients in hospitals.

He was responding to a query on his comments on Azaan made during the party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday at Shantinagar, which has gone viral on social media. ''Will Allah listen only if the prayers are given through loudspeakers,'' the former minister had asked, speaking at a rally.

''I have not shown disrespect to any religion by my statement,'' Eshwarappa told reporters here.

He further said leaders of the Muslim community should contemplate the issue and take an appropriate decision. The former minister also said his party wants only votes of Muslim nationalists in the coming assembly elections.

The BJP had never stated that they do not want the votes of Muslims. "We want the votes of Muslims who are nationalists," he said. On the corruption charges being levelled against the BJP, Eshwarappa said the Congress is trying to hide their own corrupt deals during the previous government. About the reception arranged by BJP workers to party MLA Madal Virupakshappa after he received bail in a bribery case, Eshwarappa said he does not approve of such actions by party workers. ''The Congress leaders, who are criticising this, had no qualms when they gave a rousing reception to D K Shivakumar when he got bail," he said. Eshwarappa expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the coming elections. The candidates will be finalised by the party leadership, he added.

