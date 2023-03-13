Need more clarification on Odisha govt's 5T initiative: BJP leader in Assembly

Senior BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra on Monday raised questions over the Odisha government's flagship 5T initiative, claiming that not much has been revealed so far about its implementation and accomplishments.

During the Zero Hour in the Assembly, the leader of opposition also wondered if the initiative, headed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik's private secretary V K Pandian, has been floated to undermine the authority of other departments in the state.

5T is a governance model in Odisha, based on teamwork, transparency, technology and time leading to transformation. Most of the departments are now covered under the initiative.

''What is 5T? Is it a department? If so, where is its office, at Rajiv Bhavan, Lok Seva Bhavan or Kharavela Bhavan? Was it launched to diminish the authority of other departments? The Odisha government should clarify it,'' the BJP leader stated. He further sought to know why there was no discussion over the 5T initiative's implementation and its efficacy.

Replying to Mishra's question, government chief whip Prasant Muduli said 5T is not a department, but Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's vision.

''5T aims at ensuring that all government machineries function effectively. People are reaping benefits of the initiative. They have been contacting authorities that run the 5T scheme for problems faced by them,'' the BJD leader asserted. Later, talking to reporters, Mishra claimed that the government was "belittling" the chief secretary, development commissioners and departmental heads by creating a separate ''power centre''.

''The government cannot act on its whims and fancies. The entire charge of the administration cannot be handed over to a junior officer," he added.

