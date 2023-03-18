IYC launches campaign to find young leaders

The Indian Youth Congress here on Saturday started the third phase of 'Young India ke Bol' campaign with a new poster, an office bearer of the Congress youth wing said.

Those who want to join the campaign can apply through Google form, said IYC president BV Srinivas. The process of registration started from Saturday and will continue till April 25, he added.

The competition will take place in all states one by one and the grand finale will be held in Delhi. The national level winners would be appointed as IYC national spokesperson, he said.

The first part of the campaign was launched in 2019. The people selected from this competition will be appointed as spokesperson at the district, state, and national level.

Srinivas said, ''The Congress party is giving opportunities to the youth of the country at every level. Through the 'Young India Ke Bol', the youth's voice of the country will get a political platform, through which they can speak in a democratic manner. Whereas the BJP is trying to shut down a mic by creating a mute system, the Youth Congress will give lakhs of mics to the youth through this programme.'' AICC national spokesperson Shama Mohamed, who was associated with the first season of Young India Ke Bol programme, called the campaign the biggest political platform for youth to express their views.

Through the 'Young India Ke Bol' programme, IYC invites online and offline applications from the youth for the post of spokesperson.

The candidates then are shortlisted for a speech and debate competition, the winners of which then become eligible to take on a bigger role. The medium of the competition will be in Hindi, English, and local languages, an official statement said.

People from 18 to 35 years can apply for the programme, it said.

