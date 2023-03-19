Left Menu

UP Cong members protest over lack of electricity

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 19-03-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 08:56 IST
Amid the statewide strike of electricity department employees, Uttar Pradesh Congress workers led by provincial president Ajay Rai staged a sit-in here decrying the power crisis.

The Congress workers on Saturday shouted slogans, terming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of the state ''insensitive and anti-people.'' Rai said in his address at the sit-in demonstration held at Azad Park in Lahurabir on Saturday that the electricity department employees are on strike due to the ''wrong policies'' of the Yogi Adityanath government.

''Keeping in view the interest of the employees and the public, the government should find a suitable solution as soon as possible,'' he said. Rai alleged that the Adityanath government cheated the electricity department employees and refused to accept their demands despite a written agreement with the state energy minister. He appealed to the agitating power department staff to ensure that consumers do not face any trouble.

