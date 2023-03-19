Left Menu

"His mental balance not good, Akhilesh should help him": UP Minister Jaiveer Singh on Maurya's 'Sunderkand' remark

"Swami Prasad Maurya's mental balance is not good. I would like to advise Akhilesh ji to get him treated well," UP Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 11:59 IST
"His mental balance not good, Akhilesh should help him": UP Minister Jaiveer Singh on Maurya's 'Sunderkand' remark
UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his remarks on 'Sunderkand' recitation programmes and said that his mental balance is not good and that he needs treatment. Commenting on SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remark in which he earlier mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh Government is trying to appease a certain section of Hindu society by organizing Sunderkand recitation programmes, UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Swami Prasad Maurya's mental balance is not good. I would like to advise Akhilesh ji to get him treated well."

"If a good hospital is not available anywhere, then come to our Agra division, where there is a good hospital, and get him treated," he said. Earlier Swami Prasad Maurya commented on the intentions of the Uttar Pradesh Government in conducting Sunderkand recitation programmes.

Swami Prasad Maurya had earlier said that the UP government is hurting the sentiments of 97 per cent of the Hindu population by organizing Sunderkand recitation programmes. "Drum, Gavar, Shudra, Animal, Woman. Officer of the gross chastisement. This is part of the same Sunderkand, which the state government has decided to recite. This means the government's decision of organizing Sunderkand recitation programme is going to promote 3 per cent of people who harass and humiliate women and Shudra society and hurt the sentiments of 97 per cent of Hindus," Maurya said in a tweet (in Hindi) on March 16.

State minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that Samajwadi Party leaders in the state should focus on Uttar Pradesh before working on a third front with political leaders of another state. "First focus on making ground in Uttar Pradesh. A third front is developed in a state when all the regional parties in the state unite on a common ground. What is he doing there?" he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023