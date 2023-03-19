Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Gehlot distributes artificial limbs to 593 people with disabilities

The persons with disabilities who got the artificial limbs and calipers through the Narayan Seva Sansthan charitable organisation here came from across three southern states.Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot hailed the Narayan Seva Sansthan, calling it the institutionalised form of God.I regard myself fortunate to be present here.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday distributed artificial limbs and calipers to 593 people here. The persons with disabilities who got the artificial limbs and calipers through the Narayan Seva Sansthan charitable organisation here came from across three southern states.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot hailed the Narayan Seva Sansthan, calling it ''the institutionalised form of God''.

"I regard myself fortunate to be present here. You have brought back the smile on the face of 593 families,'' Gehlot said, appreciating the organisation in his brief speech. Prashant Agarwal, president of Narayan Seva Sansthan, said his organisation had been holding camps across the country to distribute artificial limbs to those in need.

